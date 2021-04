10 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make a Good Impression

If you value first impressions and strive to always put forth your best image, make sure you take the right approach by doing the right things. Whether it is meeting a future boss or attending an important occasion, do not make the wrong assumptions about how to appear your best. Below are some great tips to land a good first impression.

1. Be Positive

Most of us are drawn to positive, friendly people who make us feel at ease, so an easy way to connect with those around you is to portray a positive attitude through your conversation and body language. Greeting new people with a genuine smile is important.

Also, try to keep the conversation on positive or, at the very least, neutral topics. While we all love a good moan from time to time, the first few hours or minutes of meeting someone are probably not an appropriate time to nab them as your personal agony aunt or sounding board for all your grievances and problems.

2. Body Language

Research suggests that 80 per cent of our communication is done through body language, meaning that people will get a certain impression of you before you even open your mouth. To make sure it’s a good one, try to maintain “open” body language – such as uncrossing your arms and legs and angling your body towards the other person – which will make you seem more approachable, relaxed and open to conversation.

