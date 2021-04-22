10+ Science Experiments That Will Make Childhood Unforgettable

We care for our children every day. But in 20 years it won’t be the everyday tasks we performed for them that they’ll remember. Instead, it will be the moments we spent together.

We put together a selection of the 17 best science experiments that will both tear you away from your concerns and fascinate your children. They don’t require any special preparations or knowledge, but the satisfaction you and your kids will get from them will be high indeed.

1. Hard liquid

You will need:

Starch

Water

A plastic container

Food coloring, a wooden board, a hammer, and some nails for additional experimentation

Mix the water and the starch together in the container until the mixture turns viscous in its consistency. You’ll end up with what’s called a “non-Newtonian fluid.” You can stick your fingers into it, but if you rap the surface of it with a fist you’ll feel that it’s actually hard.

Place the wooden board on the liquid’s surface, and you’ll be able to drive a nail into it with ease as if it were solid. Yet dipping one corner of the board will lead it to sink to the bottom. To make the experiment more fun, you can add in some food coloring.

2. Homemade kinetic sand

You will need:

4 teaspoons of boric acid

2 teaspoons of ordinary paper glue

1 teaspoon of coloring

100 g of chinchilla bathing sand

A glass bowl

Pour all the liquid components into a bowl, add the sand, and thoroughly mix them together. Done!

