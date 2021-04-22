Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10+ Science Experiments That Will Make Childhood Unforgettable

We care for our children every day. But in 20 years it won't be the everyday tasks we performed for them that they'll remember. Instead, it will be the moments we spent together. We put together a selection of the 17 best science experiments that will both tear you away from your concerns and fascinate your children. They don't require any special preparations or knowledge, but the satisfaction you and your kids will get from them will be high indeed.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We care for our children every day. But in 20 years it won’t be the everyday tasks we performed for them that they’ll remember. Instead, it will be the moments we spent together.

We put together a selection of the 17 best science experiments that will both tear you away from your concerns and fascinate your children. They don’t require any special preparations or knowledge, but the satisfaction you and your kids will get from them will be high indeed.

1. Hard liquid

You will need:

  • Starch
  • Water
  • A plastic container
  • Food coloring, a wooden board, a hammer, and some nails for additional experimentation

Mix the water and the starch together in the container until the mixture turns viscous in its consistency. You’ll end up with what’s called a “non-Newtonian fluid.” You can stick your fingers into it, but if you rap the surface of it with a fist you’ll feel that it’s actually hard.

Place the wooden board on the liquid’s surface, and you’ll be able to drive a nail into it with ease as if it were solid. Yet dipping one corner of the board will lead it to sink to the bottom. To make the experiment more fun, you can add in some food coloring.

2. Homemade kinetic sand

You will need:

  • 4 teaspoons of boric acid
  • 2 teaspoons of ordinary paper glue
  • 1 teaspoon of coloring
  • 100 g of chinchilla bathing sand
  • A glass bowl

Pour all the liquid components into a bowl, add the sand, and thoroughly mix them together. Done!

>>> CONTINUE READING…

..

science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history, science, kids, education, amazing, top 10, food, food & dining, history,

    Matthew Anderson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How To Be The Best Parent You Can Be During The Coronavirus

    by Vishen Lakhiani
    life lessons
    Community//

    Life Lessons: 42 things I’ve learned by age 39.

    by Luke
    Community//

    “I believe that in one generation, we can end the suffering of children without parents” With Caroline Boudreaux

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.