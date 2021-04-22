10 Questions That Will Lead You to a Life of Joy

Photo credit: Shutterstock @mtp26

According to the Webster dictionary, joy is described as ‘the emotion evoked by well-being, success, or good fortune or by the prospect of possessing what one desires.’ Joy has long been the subject of great philosophers and remains as elusive today as it was in ancient times.

My own journey of personal achievement, career success, and leadership presented me with only half the joy equation. It wasn’t until suffering burnout, crashing, and rebounding that I learned the secrets of joy as guided by therapists, reiki healers, yogis, shamans and other health & spiritual gurus.

Here are 10 questions to help you stop manically praying for joy and start living with it every day:

How do I wish to feel in my life?

Exploring different dimensions of your life can be eye-opening. Often, we work hard to obtain success in one area (i.e. career) neglecting other areas that nourish our souls. What do ideal friendships, social life, personal growth, career, parenthood, financial security, or love feel like for you? Visualize and feel it.

How have my beliefs contributed to my current life?

We’re made of thousands of beliefs developed from our unique life experiences. Our beliefs elicit emotions prompting every decision we make. If you feel a gap between your current and ideal life, the reasons are hidden within you. Which beliefs have helped you thus far, how have they potentially limited you, and is it time to rewrite them? Own the power to change your rules and your life.

What feels meaningful to me?

Purpose is your north star during turbulent moments. It has nothing to do with your achievements and everything to do with honoring your heart. What’s something your younger self would remind you? What would your future-self encourage you to choose? What parts of yourself are you holding back? Living fully brings meaning to everything you do.

Who am I when I am at my best?

What comes naturally to you? When are you working in your “zone of genius?” What are you best known for in your inner circle? These questions point to your very best characteristics. Showing up with your greatest strengths keeps you highly engaged in whatever you do. Being engaged = being happy.

What do I need to feel my best?

Whether it is alone time, support from colleagues, deep conversation with friends, or a stroll through nature, knowing what helps you thrive will set you up for success. Giving yourself permission to be your best will help you commit to creating the right environment for you.

Where does my energy flow?

Resilience comes from a balance between exertion and rejuvenation. Most people don’t pay attention to where their energy flows during the day. Try to account for everything you feel, think and do from the moment you wake until you sleep. See where you overexert yourself, where you need recovery, and where you spend energy on things not necessary. That brings me to the next question…

What full-body “no’s” will I eliminate?

Your body knows when something doesn’t feel good. How often do you commit to something ignoring the inner whispers of your soul? What can you eliminate that doesn’t align with you? Start by eliminating the easy stuff so you build the muscle for saying “no.”

What will light my heart today?

Eliminating things that don’t serve you well creates space for things that do. What is one thing you can do today that lights your heart? Doing one thing each day that brings a genuine smile to your face creates joy in action, even if for 5 minutes.

What can I savor from today?

When you catch yourself in a high-vibe moment, be sure to savor every second of it. That can be anything from feeling the sun on your face, smelling the aroma of home cooking, laughing with a friend, or having a great meeting. The practice of savoring conditions your mind to seek it regularly.

What can I do to help someone else?

Joy is sparked from authentic generosity. Think about what you do well, what you have more than enough to share, your wisdom, your support, or your kindness. When you share your abundance with others, you elevate yourself and others from the depths of cynicism and straight to the heights of love.

Real joy comes from an effortless flow of giving, receiving, celebration and gratitude – all of which lead to an overall state of well-being. By connecting deeply to your inner self, you’ll find the answers to live the way truly meant for you becoming the best you’ve ever been.

Welcome to joy!