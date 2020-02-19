10 proven tips for writers to out beat stress

Should you call stress as your friend or a foe, especially when you are in a profession which demands your mind, energy, focus and concentration? Well, being a writer takes a whole lot of what you already are! In general, many researchers point out that stress can be your biggest motivator when you leverage it properly. Otherwise, it has the potential to create hell on earth.

The bittersweet relationship between stress and the writer

Writing is an art that gets honed up by constant practice. You need to get rid of the negativities and focus on being as optimistic as possible to deal with the worst nightmare of any writer- The writer’s block. The tight deadlines, clients who act as the alarm in the morning by giving you constant follow-ups, inability to deal with distractions, the digital world where you are constantly shelved by anything and everything- Being a writer in 2020 is not a smoothie ride anymore. There are high chances of you ending up getting stressed and burnt out.

How do you stop stress from creating havoc in your life? Follow these top 5 tips

1. Practice meditation

In an article on The New York Times, Dr.Rangan Chaterjee reports how a patient with stress playing a major role in his low sugar levels and how meditation and yoga acted as a saviour after regularly practising it for the next 6 months. As a writer, you need to focus on a calm mind. Breathe in, breathe out. That’s the magic mantra of meditation! You can enrol yourself in Yoga classes and master the skill set.

2. Approach everything with a sense of humour

Even though psychologists portrayed humour as a sign of vulgarity, superiority and defence mechanism for hiding a mask, dealing every hardship you endure with a laugh rather than just a smile is considered as one of the best tactics to deal with stress. In a nutshell, take ownership of your tragedy and turn it into a dark comedy. Got to deal with a freelance client who would not get satisfied with the content till the very end? Pay heed to your inner Buddha, laugh at yourself, accept your mistake and client’s PoV and take it lightly.

3. Manage your time like a wise man

Being time conscious is important when you have multiple deadlines on the row. Pomodoro technique could help you out in focusing on a task in hand. Set a timer for 25 minutes. Work. After 25 minutes, take a short break. Work again. After every four 25 minute time-slot, take a long break of 20-30 minutes. This will refresh your brain and recharge your brain cells which are most needed when you start jotting down the content.

4. Love yourself first, and then your job

Loving your job is fine to an extent, but not at the cost of your mental health. Are you feeling stressed out? Take a stroll in the nearby park. Do you feel stressed about the deadlines? Talk to your best friend about it for a while. Never compromise anything in front of your emotional well being.

5. Never procrastinate

Been there, done that. It might be tempting to do your little tasks tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow. But you should also remember the sweet surprises that procrastination can load up on you. It would lead you to a guilt-trip where you would end up feeling like you have betrayed the writer in you who was about to pen up that first draft. Practice the art of finishing your task then and there in an organized manner to avoid last-minute hustle-bustle.

Let’s sum it up

Being a writer is satisfying, adventurous and all about passion. You need to approach your tasks in an organized manner, say No to unnecessary hurdles and focus on what is vital at the moment.

If you can hit a balance between stress management and your writing skills, you are sure to rock in your career!

Have a happy writing time!