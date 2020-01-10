10 Powerhouse Veggies to Add to Your Daily Diet

We all want to try to eat better and take better care of ourselves, but some of us find it really difficult to get going. The easiest method to taking better care of our bodies is to eat right and knowing what to eat to make the most difference in our daily lives and diets. Here are ten veggies that add a real punch to your daily nutrients.

Avocado

Everyone’s favorite with an adequate amount of vitamins and minerals to make the list, even though it’s not nearly as chock full as the others. It’s a tremendous source of healthy fats and this makes it a stupendous substitute for unhealthy varieties. And because of its creamy nature, it goes well with things like egg salad or tossed salad, adding that extra texture for deliciousness.

Broccoli

The true rock star of the veggie world, broccoli is a flavor sponge and soaks up whatever juices it’s cooked in, causing a flavor explosion when you eat it. On top of that, it’s packed with so many vitamins, including Vitamin K and vitamin C and has a ton of fiber in it. It goes great with just about any cheese dish, including cheesy pasta. All the flavor with hardly any guilt.

Pumpkin

Canned pumpkin has a surprisingly large source of vitamin A along with a slew of other vitamins and minerals for that extra punch. You can make a whole variety of desserts from pumpkin and because it’s pumpkin, it automatically comes with a fair degree of nutritional value, making it the perfect go-to for anyone with a sweet craving.

Parsnip

A popular root vegetable that dates back millennia and well known for its incredible health benefits and delicious flavor in most dishes it’s prepared in. It’s very high in fiber and packed with vitamins. Parsnip is easy to grow, too. In fact, it is one of the highest recommended starter tubers for new growers and they aren’t too fussy, so it can be grown just about anywhere.

Scallions

Spring onions are teeny tiny onions with a punch to the face of flavor and are known for their powerful antioxidants and vitamin A. You can grill them to perfection with nothing more than a little salt, pepper and oil or, if you’re feeling really adventurous and even decadent, wrapping them with bacon. Yum. Scallions are easy to grow and can be planted in a container and placed right on your kitchen counter.

Kale

With a powerful 684% of vitamin K, you are looking at the effective king of health foods, but only if eaten with other things. Kale tends to be heavily on the bitter side, so mix it in with salads or even into smoothies to make it a little easier on the palette. If you can stomach it, it’s a tremendous source of nutrients in one tiny little leaf.

Sweet Potatoes

You can do just about anything with this versatile, healthy little spud, and not just at Thanksgiving and Christmas time. If you’re a fan of french fries, but looking to replace the carbs of normal potatoes, then sweet potatoes may be the way to go, baked or fried. You’re bound to find oodles of recipes out there by adventurous young chefs looking for something new.

Bell Peppers

Talk about a delicious grilling option, bell peppers are loaded with vitamin C and vitamin A regardless of the color you choose. If you’re a fan of Ranch dressing, in particular, try dipping a raw slice of bell pepper into it. You might just get addicted to the amazing, crunchy tang of this yummy pepper. Throw them onto the grill with a little olive oil and seasonings and watch them turn a delicious grilled black color.

Asparagus

We’re rolling out the grilling veggies today. Yet another one that was made for the barbecue, asparagus oozes vitamins K and C and is packed with so many essential nutrients that you’ll wonder why you never took up eating it before. Brush them with a little olive oil and salt and pepper them liberally and then throw them on the fire for about ten minutes until they’re lightly blackened and ready for munching.

Spinach

This one gets a bad rap just like broccoli and it’s wholly undeserved. Manganese, folate, magnesium, iron, vitamin A, it’s all here, loaded into one tasty veggie leaf that’s good with just about any dish. Pizza, salads, sandwiches, burgers, smoothies, you name it, and spinach will probably get along great with it on its way to meet your small intestine.

Takeaway

Not everyone is crazy about veggies. This is why the trick to eating and enjoying them is to cook them in tandem with other foods, sometimes masking their flavors. Healthy food can taste just as good as unhealthy food. Find what you like and integrate it into your daily life for maximum health benefits.