10 Powerful Psychology Tricks to Get What You Want

Sometimes we find ourselves in situations where we can barely control our actions. In this case, it doesn’t refer to emotional outbursts but rather situations where someone tries to intrude in your mind and change things there.

We describe powerful tricks of psychological influence that will help you recognize situations where someone is trying to manipulate or trick you. Now that you know them, you’ll be able to avoid any mind trap.

10. Sensationalism and urgency

© Red Granite PicturesThe urge to be part of a community is an essential primitive need. Hotel booking websites very often use this trick. When they notify people, the following phrases are most commonly used: Only one room left; The same room has just been booked; 2 people are watching this ad now. In 90% of the situations, it’s a trick.

9. Mixing facts and opinions

© Revolution StudiosThe main task of any manipulator is to put you into an illusory environment so that you won’t notice the manipulation but perceive it as a set of circumstances. For example, if you need to fire someone, first you’ll show that he’s a bad worker. Dismissal would seem natural if the work is done badly. Don’t get caught up in it. Evaluate your work performance from the side.

8. Stereotype activation

© Premiere PictureLeo Tolstoy once said, “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” When we follow stereotypes, we unconsciously project them into our life. This may be caused by the primitive need to feel unity with others. Next time you feel you want to be like someone else, remember where this need comes from.

CONTINUE READING

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Tags: psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness, psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,psychology, cool stuff, spirituality, mindfulness, self-improvement, happiness,