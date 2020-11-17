10 Podcasts to Inspire Creativity

If you’re having trouble getting inspired lately, you’re not the only one. There’s a lot going on in the world and it can be difficult to stay creative when you’re feeling stressed out. The catch-22 is that creative activities are great for your confidence and overall well-being.

Creativity can help you in just about every area of life. Whether you’re an artist or an entrepreneur, getting inspired is important. But sometimes, you need a bit of a nudge.

These 10 podcasts will teach you, inspire you, and help you get back on track with your creativity. Check them out and wait for inspiration to strike!

Motivation and Performance Psychology

Most people have a romantic view of creativity. They envision Hemingway alone at his typewriter or artists following their “muse.” The truth, of course, is that half the battle of creativity is motivation. Results come from practice and time, not from raw inspiration alone.

Creatives of all kinds can benefit from learning the principles of performance psychology to be more productive. It’s not realistic to think that you can write a bestselling book if you never sit down to write! These motivation and performance psychology podcasts will help you get out of your head and into the flow of creative work.

Tim Ferris Show

Consistently ranked as one of the top business podcasts on Apple Podcasts, The Tim Ferris Show is focused on top performers from different fields and backgrounds (past guests include Elizabeth Gilbert, LeBron James, Jane Goodall, and Malcolm Gladwell). Tim Ferris interviews the best of the best to learn more about their routines and habits, advice, and tools. Hundreds of value-packed episodes are currently available.

The School of Greatness

Lewis Howes produces The School of Greatness to help people live better lives and unlock their potential. He alternates between interviews with fascinating people like Seth Godin, Paris Hilton, and Laverne Cox and his own thoughts on life, happiness, and success. It’s a great listen if you want to dream big and improve your life every day.

On Being

This Peabody Award-winning podcast is a public radio show that asks all the big questions. It explores what it means to be human and asks listeners to think about how they want to live. The show is perfect for those who are always striving for more.

Improved Thought and Ideas

There’s no creativity without ideas. If you want to absorb new ideas and sharpen your thinking so you can be more creative, these podcasts are for you.

Optimal Living Daily

Love audiobooks? Love blogs? The Optimal Living Daily podcast is a satisfying merge of the two. The hosts pick the best blogs of the day in a variety of categories and read them aloud (with the author’s permission). If you like to read blogs but can never find the time, check this one out!

Creative Pep Talk

Sometimes, you just need someone to talk you out of a creative rut. The Creative Pep Talk Podcast is here to help! This show is perfect for people who want solid tips on creativity, a pep talk, or just a healthy dose of inspiration.

Your Creative Push

During each episode of Your Creative Push, host Youngman Brown interviews creatives for an inspiring show that pushes people to get started on their own creative work. Brown knows just how hard putting aside your fears and jumping in can be. This podcast is intended to help you push past that fear.

Writing & Creativity

If you’ve ever thought about learning how to paint, writing a screenplay, or becoming the next Stephen King, then you’ve already felt the pull to create. These podcasts on writing and creativity will help you reach your creative goals.

Unmistakable Creative Podcast

The Unmistakable Creative Podcastis all about bringing you stories of incredible creatives in their own words. Every week guests offer their own unique perspectives and stories on different aspects of creativity and life.

Creative Warriors

Creative Warriors is most focused on entrepreneurs and businesses, but it provides a lot of advice on creativity that can apply to all creatives, from writers to marketers to visual artists. If you want creativity advice from a professional lens, this is a great choice.

The Creative Life Podcast



And entrepreneur, speaker, and author, James Taylor’s The Creative Life podcast is all about practical applications of creativity. Learn about book research and marketing, developing creative resilience, and much, much more. It’s a great choice if you want to develop your skills and sell what you create.

The Future of Everything

Coming from the Wall Street Journal, The Future of Everything brings science and tech into creativity, discussing how these sectors affect our everyday life. It’s a great source of inspiration and practical information.

Podcasts: A Treasure Trove of Ideas

Lots of these podcasts have been around for years. Some of them have hundreds of episodes available. Try and few and find your favorites—you’ll have an endless source of inspiration anytime you find yourself in a creative rut.