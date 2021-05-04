10 personal conservation practices

Changing habits can be one of the most difficult personal choices. They are like weight gain quickly and without attention, while getting rid of it is not easy.

But who would have thought a few months ago that the world would be exposed to a dangerous pandemic that would turn our lives upside down and force us all to change our simplest habits, starting with greetings and peace, and ending with staying home for weeks long ?

The Corona virus, which struck humans with death and disease, brought benefits to the earth, the environment and nature. Levels of air pollution decreased and wildlife flourished. But the death of humans is not necessarily a condition for the life of nature, as it is within the reach of every person to change some daily habits for the benefit of the planet, instead of waiting for an epidemic or catastrophe that forces people to The change is too late.

Here are 10 simple suggestions for personal action to save the planet:

1 – Turn off the water tap

You can save about 30 liters of water a day by simply turning off the tap (tap) while brushing your teeth, or turning off the flow of water for half a minute while washing your hands with soap or shampooing your head. Also, the small drops of water that leak from the faucet, if it is damaged, constitute a continuous waste of water, which needs to be repaired quickly.

Unplug electrical appliances if you are not using them

Home appliances waste energy even when not switched on. Instead of leaving it plugged in permanently, remember to turn it off when not in use, and unplug it completely during the night. The same goes for turning off the lights when you are not at home, which significantly reduces the amount of energy you use.

Use lukewarm water to wash clothes

About 90 percent of the energy a washing machine uses is going to heat up the water. Therefore it is advisable to use a lukewarm wash program, which may also be better for protecting clothes from shrinking, color fading, or wrinkling. It is also advisable to assemble clothes to run the washing machine at full load.

Do not use plastic bottles

Replace your regular disposable plastic bottles made of glass or stainless steel, which have become very popular thanks to the numerous campaigns to reduce the use of plastic, one of the biggest causes of pollution Seas. You can also bring a reusable cup of coffee to your regular coffee shop, and take advantage of the discount offered by some cafes.

Use reusable bags

The plastic bags we get every time we go shopping cannot be recycled.

So use cloth or parchment shopping bags that come in many sizes, shapes, and attractive designs, and will last for years.

Choose environmentally friendly products

Look for “green products” that can be reused, sourced from sustainable sources, or made from recycled materials. A washcloth, for example, is better than a fresh roll of paper towels every week.

And using rechargeable batteries is better than the risks of throwing empty batteries in a way that is harmful to the environment.

The car only when necessary

When possible, use public transport, bike or walk. Try to agree with friends or coworkers and neighbors to use one car, if your destination is identical, as this helps reduce congestion, reduce toxic emissions and reduce costs. In traffic jams, try to stop the engine during a long stop.

Correcting instead of throwing

Many of your broken products can be salvaged without the need to throw them out and replace them. And if it is not repairable, then you can go to special electronics recycling centers for safe disposal.

Plants and trees

Plants inside the home can help regulate the temperature through the moisture they release into the air, and this also helps reduce the energy needed to heat and cool the home. And if your home has a garden, make sure you plant it with trees that are appropriate for their size, as they are a source of oxygen.

Start the Zero Waste Challenge

Try to challenge yourself to produce the least amount of waste possible during an entire month, so that every day represents a new challenge that you have to face. This will definitely make you rethink your entire lifestyle and the amount of waste you produce.