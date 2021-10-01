10 Passionate Ways To Tell Someone You Have Depression

We all know how it feels like when we are in the deepest depths of depression. We feel terribly alone, sad and angry at the world for no reason. It is not easy to tell somebody “I have depression” or even worse… say it out loud because many people don’t understand what you go through. But do you think about these funny ways of telling someone?

1- Telling them through popcorn!

When they ask why I’m doing that weird hand gesture while eating my popcorn -“Um.. I have depression.” The look on their faces is priceless.

2- Tell them with a selfie

Selfies are fun right? Well here’s one way to share your feelings to yourself or someone you love through a funny selfie.

3- Telling them through funny tshirts!

(You can find these T-shirts on various online stores) One way to tell somebody that you have depression is by posting it through funny t-shirts like this one here.

4-Tell them with funny memes

Some people might think “depression sucks” but I bet they definitely do not understand how it feels like to be in the deepest depths of depression. Tell them how you feel by giving funny memes a try.

5- Making funny videos about depression!

It’s not easy to talk about your feelings, especially when you’re depressed and you don’t know what to say or where to start, why not make funny videos about it? Sometimes laughter really does help.

6- Making funny videos for your family, friends and loved ones!

Don’t keep all this funny stuff to yourself! Share them with your family, friends and loved ones even if they don’t understand what you’re going through.

7- Tell them by writing funny blog posts like this one (and send the link to them)! Make sure that you share it on social media too! You never know who needs a laugh or knows someone that does 🙂

8- Make funny memes of your depression then write a funny blog post about how you feel.

Yes, I am aware that some people do not have a sense of humor at all but there might be someone out there who will appreciate it. You can take help from Meme Scout to get hilarious funny memes.

9- Wear funny tshirts when traveling

Traveling isn’t always as exciting as we think it is… sometimes it’s really exhausting and frustrating so why not wear funny shirts to express your feelings?

10- Connect with people that understand what you’re going through:

One of the best ways to tell somebody that you have depression is by connecting with people who know exactly how you feel. There are many people out there who will love and support you no matter what?

It doesn’t have to be hard, funny ways to tell somebody you have depression might just work the best! And remember that there is no shame in having a mental illness.