10 myths about living on a budget

Do you have a budget?

Why do people give me the weirdest look when I ask that question.

Especially after they just spent telling me how they are sooo broke (even though we both know they have a well paying job).

Well its because the idea of living on a budget is not sexy.

It sounds like a total drag. There is nothing luxurious about pinching pennies or feeling restricted on how you spend your money.

But guess what. I am hear to tell you that living on a budget is not what you think it is.

It may sound like a drag but once you get your money working for you you’ll be surprised by how far a little can go.

So let’s get started.

10 myths I’ve learned about living on a budget

Living on a budget means giving up everything

Creating a Budget is hard and time consuming

You have to give up your social life to living on a budget

It may seem like most articles about living on a budget talk about saving money by not going out.

Skip dinners out or drinks with friends and save all the money in the world.

I myself give that advice to a lot of people however it is a total bummer.

But I am here to say that you do not have to give up your social life while living on a budget.

While yes, there are certain things that you may need to cut back on it doesn’t mean you have to cut back on everything.

There are ways you can still have a social life (I am always on the hunt for a good happy hour in NYC).

And if money is tight there are plenty fun cheap and free date ideas that you can do with that special someone or your friends.

If you make six figures you don’t have to budget

In the United States we tend to equate six figure incomes with wealth and while this can be true depending on what part of the country you live in for those living in cities like San Francisco or New York City if you’re making six figures you’re barely making ends meet.

That being said, no matter what kind of money you’re making it is important to live within your means. And that means that you need to budget.

So while yeah maybe you can afford more than others you can’t go out and buy a Lamborghini either. You have to budget.

You don’t have to live on a budget if you’re rich

HA! This may very well be the biggest myth of them all.

Why?

Well because one of the biggest habits of rich people is living on a budget. It might not seem like they do because they seem to have it all.

But have you ever stop to think that maybe they have it all because they budgeted to have it all.

Just a thought.