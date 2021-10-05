You spend your day and night creating strategies to keep your customers happy and coming back for more. Makes sense!

But for that to happen, you need a productive and efficient workforce that is always there to help you achieve your goals.

Now as simple as it may sound, having a team that is motivated and always willing to contribute isn’t an easy feat.

We have created this post to help you learn a few tried-and-tested ways to boost employee mental health and productivity so that they can contribute more to the organization’s overall success and output.

10 Must-Follow Ways to Boost Employee Mental Health and Productivity

1. Improve Workplace Conditions

If you want your employees to be more productive and efficient, ensure they work in the best possible workplace conditions. This includes many things – natural light, greenery, providing them with a space to socialize, and more.

Try to build a small cabin for each employee where they can work without any interruption.

If you can’t offer a separate cabin initially, at least provide them with a dedicated desk to work without distractions.

Besides that, it is also essential to have a separate room or a space where employees can have some ‘ME’ time.

2. Define Roles and Duties

Step back and decide what you want your team to be working on. Assign tasks and duties according to the skillset of your employees.

Talk with each employee and see what expectations they have regarding their job role. Take into consideration your resources and team’s capacity.

First and foremost, define the top 2-3 tasks you want your team to focus on. Then, estimate the total amount of time your team might need to execute those tasks successfully. Help them understand the quality of work you’re expecting them to achieve.

Listen to them and give your team the freedom to work in the best possible manner.

3. Allow Flexible Schedules

Every employee is different. While some can perform their best during those standard 9-5 timings, others can work more productively at night.

Now, what does that mean?

It means sticking to standards might not work for everyone. So, what is the solution?

You can allow your employees to work remotely (if possible).

If not, you can at least make the work hours flexible. For example, you can ask your employees to work from 8 AM to 12 PM. Then take an hour’s break and come back at 1 PM to resume work and complete 4 more hours.

4. Change the Office Location

For most of us, office relocation is like a nightmare.

But relocating your office can be the best thing you can do for your employees.

According to Mr. Anton Halushko, the CEO of Texas Moving USA, “Moving from a small setup to the bigger and better office space can boost employee’s morale. Not only will they get a chance to work in improved workplace conditions, but also get more space to socialize and breathe.”

Just ensure to find a place that is better than your current location. Your employees should be able to see and feel the difference.

5. Maintain Effective Communication

Effective communication leads to optimal productivity and output. Invest in a foolproof communication system that can keep all your employees in a loop.

In addition, you can also encourage one-to-one communication by hosting casual get-togethers, office parties, and team-building paintball matches.

Always welcome new employees by throwing a welcome party. This will help them mingle with your current team. In a nutshell, find the ideal means of communication that can bring all of your employees closer.

6. Offer Training and Career Counseling Programs

Training and career counsel programs help improve employee knowledge and their performance.

You can either provide hands-on training to let the employees measure the efficacy of different tasks or offer specialized software to help them expand on their current skills.

Regardless of the type of training, allow employees to learn at their own pace.

7. Do Not Micromanage

Task delegation is tricky. The biggest mistake managers make is they don’t let go of tasks they have assigned to others. The thing is, if you’re looking for specific outcomes, you’ll have to set clear guidelines for your employees.

But once you delegate, leave the room and let them do their job. This way, your employees will feel more empowered and independent. Micromanaging and constant supervision makes them lose confidence in their skills and abilities. You don’t want that.

8. Praise in Public, Correct in Private

Feedback is essential. While not everyone can handle criticism positively, negative and positive feedback are both essential for employee growth and productivity.

When you have something positive to share about an employee, make sure you do it in public so that others are aware of the praise. But it is better to keep your conversation private if you’re looking to provide constructive criticism or issuing a reprimand.

9. Listen to Opinions

Sure, the final decision should always come from the top-tier management. But you must always listen to your employees.

Allow every team member to share their thoughts. This way, they will feel included and valued.

Employees perform better when they feel their opinions are being respected and heard.

10. Celebrate Victories



A verbal compliment means a lot. But it is also important to celebrate big wins and victories. As you reach milestones or complete big projects, find ways to appreciate your team for their contribution and hard work.

You don’t really have to go overboard with this. A celebration as little as a pizza party would do the job just fine.