10-Minute Guided Meditation for Calm and Relaxation

If you’ve ever felt like you can’t slow your mind down, your thoughts are racing after a long day at work, or your stress levels are simply too high, 10 minute guided meditation might be the perfect practice for you! Guided meditation is when a meditation practitioner talks viewers through every step of the meditation process. Using meditation techniques practitioners guide viewers through the process of slowly clearing their minds, and through a series of steps that bring calm and relaxation.

10 MINUTE GUIDED MEDITATION FOR ANXIETY

Meditation is a practice that has been used for centuries. There are many different varieties of meditation, but the main goal no matter what style you select is simply to observe. When you’re meditating it’s an opportunity to take a moment out of the hustle and bustle of your usual day-to-day routine and observe your own thoughts, notice your breath, experience the sensations of the world around you. It’s an effective technique that provides both short and long term benefits.

By taking time to slow down and tune in more deeply with yourself, many guided meditation practitioners will feel calm and peaceful afterwards. A regular meditation practice can bring meditators a better connection to their emotions and more awareness of their bodies. Those who meditate consistently will also often find that they enjoy a decrease in anxiety, less stress, and sometimes better sleep and general health.

However, with the goal being to simply observe how you feel, it’s completely normal if you don’t feel peaceful after meditation! Sometimes emotions or thoughts that have been suppressed will begin to arise during meditation, as we allow them space to surface. That’s why it can be helpful to have a guide as you begin your meditation journey. Your guided meditation practitioner can help you to enter your meditation without any expectations of having a specific experience.

CREATING A ROUTINE

Meditation can be a difficult practice to begin, but like any wellness habit, once it’s part of your daily routine you’ll start to see a wealth of benefits! And once you experience the benefits you’ll be hooked. It can be hard to take time for yourself in the midst of a busy workday. However, prioritizing your self-care can make a huge difference in your mindset. Even as little as 10 minutes of meditation a day is powerful for managing stress. Meditation works best when it’s a daily habit. Just like brushing your teeth, while it’s great to do it today, it’s the cumulative effect that really adds up… Show More >>>