10 Mind Blowing Facts About Brain Work Which Prove We’re Capable of Anything

Understanding How Our Brains Work

Our brain is made of about 100 billion nerve cells called neurons. It is the most important part of the central nervous system that controls the ability to think, speak, feel, see, hear, breathe and create memories.

What is the brain made of?

The human brain weighs from 1.3 to 1.4 kg and is made up of a collection of soft, jelly-like support tissue and nerves that connect to the spinal cord. The cells that make up the brain are called neurons. Neurons have different shapes depending on where in the body and the roles they play. Each neuron has finger-like projection called dendrites and long fibers called axons.

There are two types of matter in the brain: the material gray matter and white. Gray matter receives and stores impulses and is the main nerve cell in the brain. White matter in the brain carries impulses to and from gray matter. White matter contains nerve fibers (axons). White matter also covers most nervous systems where they can deliver and collect electrochemical signals. White matter makes up a network of millions of nerve fibers.

Some of the nerves in the brain go directly to the eyes, ears and other parts of the brain. Other nerves connect the brain to other parts of the body through the spinal cord.

What are the main parts of the brain?

The brain has 3 main parts: the cerebrum, cerebellum and brainstem.

Cerebrum

The cerebrum is the largest part of the brain, 85% of the total brain weight. The cerebrum has a wrinkled surface, the cerebral cortex, which is made up of gray matter. Below the cerebral cortex is gray matter

The cerebrum in humans is very large and is more important than the rest of the brain. The large outer part of the brain regulates reading, thinking, learning, speaking, emotions and planned muscle movements such as walking. The cerebrum also controls vision, hearing and other senses.

The cerebrum is divided into 2 parts. The left part of the cerebrum controls the right side of the body and the left part of the cerebrum controls the left side of the body. The cerebrum is divided into 4 parts: Frontal lobe, Temporal lobe, Parietal lobe, and Occipital lobe.

Cerebellum

The second largest part of the brain is the cerebellum, which is below the back of the cerebrum. The cerebellum has an important function in motor control and is responsible for coordinating muscle movement and controlling balance. The cerebellum consists of gray and white matter and carries information to the spinal cord and other parts of the brain.

Brain stem

The brain stem is located at the bottom of the brain, connecting the cerebrum with the spinal cord.

10 Facts About Brain Work Which Prove We’re Capable of Anything

Our brain is amazing. It can help us to reach any peak, make our most cherished dreams come true, and achieve the most complicated goal. Yet, if we want it all, we should first understand the principles on which our brain works.

Study found some interesting facts about brain work and start using them today. Learn these facts and know your potential skill.!

