10 KEYS TO ACHIEVE SPIRITUAL WELL-BEING

What is Spiritual Well-Being?
Spiritual well-being is an essential element in people’s lives characterized by the meaning of life and hope. It is the feeling of an internal force that helps people transcend themselves, that accompanies them day by day and allows them to orient themselves towards what they consider sacred in their lives. Whoever has achieved spiritual well-being is very clear about the meaning of their existence.
We share 10 keys to develop emotional well-being in your day to day:
- Self-esteem
Being a friend of yourself, loving yourself more and more and without fear of being who you are, this is the basis to enhance self-esteem and spiritual well-being. Get yourself, enjoy yourself, accept yourself as you are, and allow yourself to enter an optimal state every day to be able to interact in a healthy coexistence with your environment. Spiritual well-being is nothing more than learning to enjoy who you are in the present moment.
- Open mind
All people are different when we refer to spirituality. The important thing is to keep our minds open and receptive to fully experiencing ourselves in the present. Eliminating the need to establish judgments, allowing us to be attentive observers of our entire being, from the breath to the flow of thoughts.
- Take time for yourself
One way to achieve a higher spiritual state is by giving ourselves time to think about the things that have happened to us during the day. You will not achieve a state of well-being if you are not well with yourself. So it is important that you dedicate time to yourself, strive to take care of yourself at all levels, physical, emotional, psychological, and social.
- Communicate with God, nature or whatever you want to call Him
Another way to get in touch with inner peace is to give yourself enough time to reflect and communicate with God, in whatever way you do it. Perhaps you use prayer, but it is enough that you give time in your life to gratitude and contemplation of nature so that you experience well-being and fullness. One of the best ways to remind yourself about it, wear a spiritual necklace.
- Align your beliefs, values , and decisions
Another extremely important aspect of spiritual well-being is that you realize if your beliefs and values are aligned with the decisions you make on a daily basis. Acting according to your beliefs and values means that you are upright and true to yourself. Therefore, these beliefs and values function as a guide that guides your best determinations. Internal consistency is basic to finding peace on a mental, emotional, and spiritual level.
- Learn to value and communicate differences
Identify if you are able to accept the differences between people and if you manage to perceive them as something valuable that adds to your life. Learn to communicate your feelings in relation to those differences without hurting others, take an interest in knowing the emotions of others in relation to differences, and use that information to expand and improve your relationships. Valuing differences and understanding that each person is unique leads you to recognize what you can learn from the other.
- Help others
People with optimal spiritual well-being continually find themselves helping others to reach their full potential. These people have discovered and continue to experience that everything we really want is within us, therefore; each time they share with others they discover greater resources in themselves and in others.
- Meditate
Meditating is a way of being in the present moment accepting what is, just as it is. Balance is achieved when we can appreciate the good things in life and at the same time appreciate the pain we feel like a learning experience.
- Reframe your questions and guide your growth
Acknowledging the painful things you go through can transform them into a lever that helps you grow internally. Questions focused on answering why things happen to us, which we interpret as bad, need to be reformulated in another way, otherwise, you will end up feeling and acting like a victim. For example, be interested in knowing what you are experiencing this challenging situation for and what experience wants to teach you. This proactive way of facing life will lead you to develop greater self-esteem and you will see how your ability to transform threatening situations into great growth opportunities is enhanced.
- Practice gratitude
To feel gratitude is to experience a delicious feeling of well-being and blessing in the present moment. Gratitude fills us with strength and takes away things that do not serve us as an eraser, eliminates thousands of negative feelings, fills us with happiness. People who are grateful constantly show themselves, breathe better, and perfect their attitude day by day.