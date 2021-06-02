10 Habits We Mistakenly Considered Harmless

Everyone knows that going to bed late and eating too much is unhealthy. But sometimes even the most harmless habits can present danger to our health. Did you know you could end up in the hospital if you stifle your sneeze? Or that chewing gum can make you feel less focused?

We have compiled a list of habits that seem harmless but actually pose great danger to our health.

1. Stifling a sneeze

What suffers: therespiratory system, blood vessels, and brain, and in the worst-case scenario, the esophagus.

The main function of sneezing is to get rid of bacteria, viruses, and dust particles. When you stifle your sneeze, you don’t let the body remove these things. But that’s not all. Imagine what can happen if you try to shoot and close the barrel. The same happens inside your nose — the entire power of the sneeze goes back and can hurt your hearing, increase blood pressure, and even damage your esophagus.

2. Using toothpicks

What suffers: the gums.

Dentists don’t like toothpicks. They are quite harmless to the enamel but the gums are in danger. And it is almost impossible to clean your mouth with a toothpick. In order to keep your mouth clean, use dental floss (but you should learn how to do it correctly first).

3. Sleeping on the pillow face down

What suffers: yourbreathing, blood circulation, spinal cord, and facial skin.

It’s comfortable but harmful to sleep on your pillow face down. In this position, breathing is hard, the neck is in an unnatural position, blood circulation becomes worse, and the neck vertebrae are in danger. Besides, doctors warn that…

.

.

.

.

.

.

Tags: women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness, women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,women’s health, lifestyle, cool stuff, self-improvement, spirituality, mindfulness, happiness,