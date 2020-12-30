10 habits of people who have achieved work life balance

Planning allows them to be as efficient as possible. They plan their days, weeks, months, and even years as their long-term goals. Planning allows them to be intentional about what they choose to do. It’s also important to them because they can have a clear picture of how they will balance doing work and also leisure.

There are a few ways they plan. The first is to use an app that allows them to write down their to-do’s. A popular one is Notion. Another way is to handwrite their tasks on physical paper or digitally on a tablet. Both are just as effective; it’s just a matter of preference.

The digital planner that I personally designed can be downloaded for free!