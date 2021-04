10 Great Tips for Better Sleep Hygiene and Beat Daytime Fatigue

You already know that everyone needs sleep, but the quality of sleep matters just as much as the amount of sleep. This is why adequate sleep hygiene is essential. It ensures that the sleep you get counts as much as possible.

If you find yourself drinking pot after pot of coffee or taking energy supplements to beat daytime fatigue, you may need to evaluate your sleep quality. You’d be surprised at how a small change can make a big difference in your energy levels and your health.

Sleep

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU HAVE CONSISTENTLY BAD SLEEP HYGIENE

The effects of not getting enough sleep, or rather, enough quality sleep, can be dramatic. Research shows that lack of proper sleep can result in:

Obesity

Compromised immune system

Cardiovascular problems

Diabetes

Increased risk of colorectal cancer

Impaired thinking

Mood swings

Depression

Memory loss

Premature brain aging

Death

As you can see, although some effects are worse than others, none of them are desirable. A lack of sleep can severely impact your life. With that being said, keep reading for ten tips that will give you better sleep.

1. SET A REGULAR SLEEP SCHEDULE.

The human body is on a circadian rhythm. This is an internal, 24-hour clock that, when functioning correctly, cues specific processes in the brain at certain times of the day. The circadian rhythm controls the wake-sleep cycle and is extremely sensitive to light, which is why people get sleepy when the sun goes down. Read More >>>

