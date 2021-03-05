10 Good Benefits For Body Health When You Start Walking Barefoot

Walking barefoot might be something you only do at home. But for many, walking and exercising barefoot is a practice they do daily. Walking with your feet directly touching the soil allows your body to absorb negative electrons through the Earth, which helps to stabilize daily cortisol rhythm and create a balanced internal bioelectrical environment.

We takes a step into the world of barefoot walking to understand the advantages of taking off your shoes and feeling the ground directly under your feet.

1. Reduces bunions and hammertoes

In order to avoid bunions, it is advised that you walk barefoot so you can strengthen the foot muscles and allow the feet and toes to be in their natural position.

2. Allows for good strength and stability in the muscles

A lot of shoes have excessive cushioning and support that make you feel more comfortable when walking. However, this padding can prevent you from using certain muscle groups that can actually strengthen your body, according to Dr. Bruce Pinker, a foot surgeon. Read More >>>

