10 Foods That Will Boost Your Productivity

Do you lose focus easily?

Do you find it hard to work for long hours?

You set clear goals.

You draw up plans.

But you have little or no energy to execute your tasks.

I have got you on this one. I will be sharing 10 superfoods you can include in your diet to increase your productivity. The best part is that these foods are affordable and available.

So, let’s get started.

Banana: This superfood contains B-vitamins, Minerals, and antioxidants. They synthesize neurotransmitters that help to keep your thinking sharp, uplift your mood, and lower stress levels.

Quick Tip: If you work or study for long hours at night, bananas can help you to stay focused.

Green Tea: Green tea contains fibers and polyphenols. Green tea also helps you to stay focused. Oats: As one of the best carbohydrates sources, oats contain slow-burning carbs that stabilize blood sugar. Oats also contain potassium, magnesium, and fiber for a healthy nervous system. Avocado: Avocado contains heart-healthy fats and Omega-3 fatty acids. It helps to keep blood flowing through the heart and brain. It also helps to fire up brain cells. Salmon: Salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids. It can also improve memory and mental performance. It can also heal depression. Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains magnesium. It can help you to stay focused and energetic in carrying out your tasks. Walnuts: This is amazing brain food. It contains antioxidants, Vitamin E, and amino acids. It causes a natural increase in memory and brain performance. Dark Leafy Vegetables: Daily consumption of vegetables will help you to stay focused because they contain B-vitamins and folate for neurochemical synthesis. They also contain phytochemicals that stop the oxidation and aging of brain cells. Brown Rice: Brown Rice contains magnesium, selenium, and manganese, and fiber. It also contains essential vitamins that make your body function properly. Brown rice can help to relieve stress and boost your productivity. Water:

Are you surprised?

Your body consists of 70% water and every body function requires water.

Also, your water stores deplete through the day and when you don’t take enough water, your brain will suffer the consequences.

So, please drink water.

Take eight glasses of water daily for optimum body function.

Here, you have the superfoods that can boost your productivity.

Take them and watch your productivity grow.

In my next post, I will share foods that will deplete your productivity.

Until then, stay productive!

Do you know other productivity-boosting foods? Please share in the comment section.