10 Exercises to Relax Your Shoulders and Relieve Everyday Stress

Your shoulders may feel tight and stiff from more than just having incorrect posture or injuries. Such an unpleasant thing may happen as a result of stress, tension, and overuse. In these cases, some simple exercises can help to ease the problem.

We also feel tense in our shoulders after a hard day and would like to share some exercises with you that doctors recommend.

1. Leaning forward

Sit in a chair on the side of a table with your shoulder against the table. Place your forearm on the table and keep it straight. Lean forward with your body to feel the stretch. Hold the stretch for a few seconds. Repeat 3-4 times for each hand.

2. Thread the needle, pose 1

Get down on all fours, on your knees. Your wrists should be directly under your shoulders and your knees under the hips. Point your fingertips to the top of the mat. Keep your knees hip-width apart. Take a breath, and while exhaling, slide your right arm underneath your left arm. Your palm should face the ceiling. The right shoulder should touch the floor. Now slowly put your right ear and cheek on the mat but don’t transfer your weight onto your head. The left elbow and hips should be lifted and the back relaxed. Stay in this position for up to one minute, then release by sliding back your right arm. Now repeat with the left hand. Read More

