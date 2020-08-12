10 Epic Hacks: Staying Home Sweet Home, No Unicorns!

Fear of disease? Death is a great motivator. In fact, during this Pandemic? Yours truly bought an Alpaca. Kind of a therapy animal meets lawnmower. But any novelty wears off during an extended crisis, so we must find new ways to cope with the isolation and insulation. Ideas anyone? Got 10!

This list is way better than finger spinners, doubling your Spanx, or putting a goofy Fitbit on your fill-in-the-blank-friend to track their every move. It’s your COVID-19 Epic Hack List.

Feel free to change to order daily, or add your own Pandemic Pointers.

10. Freeze your leftover vino. Ice cube trays work, but so does a red Solo cup. You’re welcome. 😉

9. Set up a tent on your deck, fill with solar lights that charged during the day. Fun pm idea! Also scares ex-boyfriends, stray animals, and promotes the idea that you might have friends over, ps.

Solar-strung tent

8. 4 on Your Floor: change clothes every four hours, throw them on the floor. Makes work for later. As Britney Spears has taught us, changing clothes does change your mindset. Prevents PJ’s all day too.

7. Unblock all of your Blocked Callers, and see who calls. [Warning: does not apply to stalkers.] Then Block as each new voicemail arrives… or not.

6. Do a Special Kondo, from Marie Kondo, Special K? Eliminate all ex, ex-parent-in-law, stuff. Do a Reverse Kondo, put all that stuff back because the guilt is paralyzing. Instead? Thaw vino Han Solo cup in item number one. 😉

5. Flip over that old canoe, and fake row in it. For many of us, that wince purchase of a canoe lays there unused. Now is the time to flip it over, get out the oars, and fake row. If no canoe, lucky you. Couch surf with brooms.

4. Home Movie: open attic or just doors to scary music. Avoid Wagner; try a Bernard Hermann movie score, or Mike Oldfield, “Tubular Bells” is aces.

3. Dress up in clothes from March pre-Pandemic, set weigh goals ASAP. Everybody is up like the Stock Market, only this is the Chow Jonesing. Food is not your friend now.

2. Cut your own hair with Pinking Shears, this is very Heidi Klum, and shows you have guts. The Reductress, get the pun there, has you covered here. https://reductress.com/post/how-to-cut-your-bangs-so-everyone-asks-do-you-cut-your-own-bangs/

1. Set up a Fake Vacation Responder, like so: “On vacation at a Trappist Retreat: a Tourist Trappist Retreat. Someone has to shop during this Pandemic.” Make sure to add? JK!

YW

[Please add your own Pandemic Pointers in the comments, ps.]

# # #