10 Defining Qualities of a Bulletproof Startup Founder

In startup wars, patience is a competitive advantage.

Let’s just go straight to the point here.

Quality #1. Determination.
And when it’s mixed with resourcefulness it is an unstoppable blend.

Quality #2. Patience.
In non-stop startup wars, you can find success if you are willing to do the reasonable thing longer than most founders.

Quality #3. Attention.
Especially to the counterintuitive insights – they’re often the drivers of traction.

Quality #4. Growth mindset.
Long-lasting relationships with your co-founders, team, investors, partners require both parties that never stop renewing themselves.

Quality #5. Skepticism.
Because the market is never wrong, but you may be in the wrong market. Be masochistic enough to enjoy learning from your mistakes.

Quality #6. Connection.
To yourself first. Normalize disconnecting from others to reconnect with yourself unapologetically.

Quality #7. Clear mindedness.
Because motivation naturally comes after you clarify what you want to do.

Quality #8. Reality.
Just be real & stop looking for a comfortable way to grow.

Quality #9. Productivity.
If you are busy at work, odds are eventually you’ll be replaced by a robot. So, don’t be busy – be productive.

Quality #10. Belief.
In order to build your startup up to an M&A or IPO, you must become your own hero first.

Nothing comfortable in these 10 qualities, yes.

But, founders who only want to hear comfortable words, don’t grow. And you are not one of those. You are bulletproof.

Alla Adam, Smart Human | Lean Startup Coach | Investor at biohack.yourself

Alla Adam is an investor, and a master certified coach with an MBA, MS & BS in international economic relations and marketing. Alla also holds two executive education certifications from Yale University and Harvard Law School, both in strategic negotiations. She is an affiliate member at The Institute of Coaching, McLean/Harvard Medical School, and HeartMath Institute.

Alla is proudly future-proofing humans across the globe since 2003.

Alla's Client list includes smart humans from such companies & institutions as Amazon, Google, Kraft Heinz, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Danone, PepsiCo, Nestle, JTI, Ernst & Young, BlaBlaCar, Forbes, London Business School, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, etc.

She is an advocate for womxn & LGBTQ rights, and an author of two Playbooks: Million Dollar Coach Playbook and Million Dollar Investor Playbook.

