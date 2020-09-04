Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Common Traits of Successful Personal and Professional Relationships

While some of us think of our personal lives and our professional lives as two very separate entities, they quite often overlap, and we can easily find ourselves becoming good friends with coworkers or working with good friends.  Healthy relationships are essential to personal and professional success – they bring forth happiness and opportunities. Whether […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

While some of us think of our personal lives and our professional lives as two very separate entities, they quite often overlap, and we can easily find ourselves becoming good friends with coworkers or working with good friends. 

Healthy relationships are essential to personal and professional success – they bring forth happiness and opportunities. Whether you’re looking for friends, a partner, a promotion, or even a babysitter, all these things start with having good relationship-building skills. Professional skills will get you the job, but your character traits will determine your professional success. Here are some common characteristics among people who have successful personal and professional relationships:

  1. Takes responsibility

The ability to take responsibility is a respected virtue in both personal and work relationships. The inability to take responsibility usually ends up us blaming others, which is a highly undesirable trait. The degree of taking responsibility for things in your life is the exact degree of how much control you have in your life. 

  1. Takes initiative

Relationships don’t just happen – they’re seeds, which you must water to grow. Taking the initiative makes you a leader, and leadership breeds influence.

  1. Good listener

Having strong listening skills shows that you care about the other person and what they have to say, which in turn creates bonding. People want to be heard and valued, so if you can engage in active listening, it shows that you’re not only concerned with your agenda. It can also allow you to hear some great ideas, which may impact any big decisions you make in life.

  1. Self-aware

The understanding and knowledge of who you are, including your skills, values, interests, behaviors, and character are essential to be able to have successful relationships. Knowing what kind of people you mesh well with and what role you play in relationships can help you avoid mishaps and unfavorable situations.

  1. Self-discipline

Sometimes, people or situations can challenge your patience. However, having self-discipline means having the ability to control and restrain certain impulses, further protecting your personal and professional relationships.

  1. Inclusive

No one likes a bully – being inclusive is a great character trait and increases likeability. Further, you should never judge that a person is not useful on a personal or professional level – you never know who may surprise you.

  1. Trustworthy

People like to be around people that they trust. If someone feels like you are dishonest, they are less likely to trust you or want to share any details about themselves or their work with you. 

  1. Respectful

“Treat others how you want to be treated.” If you treat others with respect, they will more than likely return the favor. Having respectful relationships helps with self-esteem, positivity, and reputation.

  1. Empathetic

Just like good listening skills, being empathetic towards other people’s trials and tribulations is a very desirable trait in a friend or colleague. 

  1. Networked

A well-developed circle of influence of interconnected positive relationships will attract others.

Jonas Muthoni, Author, Entrepreneur and Coach at Deviate Agency / SomeFuse PR

As Deviate's leader I draw upon years of customer service experience, research, and analytical skills gained after working for the largest and leading Fortune 500 wireless communications company in the US. I have a passion for writing and driven by a dedication for innovative excellence, exceptional service, and relationship building. By setting the bar high for the entire Deviate team I have been blessed been able to assemble a team of the most talented innovators in the digital space. I am a firm believer in hiring people who are better and smarter than myself which is why Deviate is a leading Digital Marketing and Software Agency in Los Angeles.

During my free time, I like to give back by making an impact on the community while also contributing to multiple charitable organizations within Orange County and Globally. For the last few years, I have had the honor to serve as a Breast Cancer Board member and since moving to Los Angeles I have had great success in building new partnerships allowing us to penetrate the international market.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Leading by Example After Divorce

by Kerry Alison Wekelo
VH-studio / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

What Does It Mean to be Conscientious?

by Jessica DuBois-Maahs
Wisdom//

The Key to Accessing Your Personal Power

by Jayne Stevenson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.