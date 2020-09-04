10 Common Traits of Successful Personal and Professional Relationships

While some of us think of our personal lives and our professional lives as two very separate entities, they quite often overlap, and we can easily find ourselves becoming good friends with coworkers or working with good friends.

Healthy relationships are essential to personal and professional success – they bring forth happiness and opportunities. Whether you’re looking for friends, a partner, a promotion, or even a babysitter, all these things start with having good relationship-building skills. Professional skills will get you the job, but your character traits will determine your professional success. Here are some common characteristics among people who have successful personal and professional relationships:

Takes responsibility

The ability to take responsibility is a respected virtue in both personal and work relationships. The inability to take responsibility usually ends up us blaming others, which is a highly undesirable trait. The degree of taking responsibility for things in your life is the exact degree of how much control you have in your life.

Takes initiative

Relationships don’t just happen – they’re seeds, which you must water to grow. Taking the initiative makes you a leader, and leadership breeds influence.

Good listener

Having strong listening skills shows that you care about the other person and what they have to say, which in turn creates bonding. People want to be heard and valued, so if you can engage in active listening, it shows that you’re not only concerned with your agenda. It can also allow you to hear some great ideas, which may impact any big decisions you make in life.

Self-aware

The understanding and knowledge of who you are, including your skills, values, interests, behaviors, and character are essential to be able to have successful relationships. Knowing what kind of people you mesh well with and what role you play in relationships can help you avoid mishaps and unfavorable situations.

Self-discipline

Sometimes, people or situations can challenge your patience. However, having self-discipline means having the ability to control and restrain certain impulses, further protecting your personal and professional relationships.

Inclusive

No one likes a bully – being inclusive is a great character trait and increases likeability. Further, you should never judge that a person is not useful on a personal or professional level – you never know who may surprise you.

Trustworthy

People like to be around people that they trust. If someone feels like you are dishonest, they are less likely to trust you or want to share any details about themselves or their work with you.

Respectful

“Treat others how you want to be treated.” If you treat others with respect, they will more than likely return the favor. Having respectful relationships helps with self-esteem, positivity, and reputation.

Empathetic

Just like good listening skills, being empathetic towards other people’s trials and tribulations is a very desirable trait in a friend or colleague.

Networked

A well-developed circle of influence of interconnected positive relationships will attract others.