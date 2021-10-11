10 Cheap or Free Family Activities for Fall

Sometimes money is tight or we run out of ways to have fun with our families. This happened to my family of five on a recent night.

And we find that, especially if your kids are young (like mine), it helps tremendously to have a few planned out things to do in the evenings and on weekends. We all need things to look forward to!

So, my family and I made a list of fun fall activities to keep us busy. And the best part is – they are all relatively cheap or completely free! Plus, you’ll find that they are all out-of-the-box options you may not have thought of before!

1. DO A FALL PICNIC

First, bring a big blanket and some goodies for a relaxing picnic at the park. Take fun snacks, a frisbee, soccer ball, and maybe even some fun drinks. Then, spend the evening enjoying the sun and fresh air.

2. GO TO AN OUTDOOR CONCERT

Fall is one of the best times to be outside, so use it! Check your community calendar and see if there are any cheap or free concerts in the park.

3. GO CAMPING

Are you the adventurous type? Or does your family need to get away from life’s hustle and bustle?

Spend a night cooking by firelight and connecting without distractions. Then, snuggle up in your tent at night and listen to nature together. (If you have kids that are really little, consider splurging on a cabin for a night. We find this WAY easier with babies!)

4. COOK SOMETHING FOR FALL

Next, prepare something different together!

Look up a recipe, then get the ingredients and spend the night mixing up new fall mocktails or baking a delicious apple pie. Now is also the best time to try pumpkin and squash recipes.

5. GO ON A WEEKEND ROAD TRIP

The scenery is gorgeous this time of year. So, if you can get a good chunk of time, then use it to drive to a nearby town. Window shop at any fun stores, visit apple cider mills, or play at parks you see along the way.

6. HOST A FIREPIT NIGHT

Next, invite another family over, throw out your firepit, and roast marshmallows together on a crisp night.

7. HAVE A HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT

Play the latest scary movie or choose one of your favorite family-friendly ones. Then, enjoy warm drinks, buttery popcorn, and cozy blankets on the couch together!

8. GO HIKING

This is completely free and perfect for fall!

Find a beautiful spot and spend a few hours hiking together with just your family and nature. You’ll be getting exercise and fresh air to boot!

9. VISIT A FARMER’S MARKET

Next, get out early on a Saturday morning to visit the farmer’s market and then go somewhere for an inexpensive brunch or share a pastry together. You’ll find great fall produce to try for new recipes, and it gives a wonderful excuse for a breakfast outing!

In Conclusion

There you have it! Fall is absolutely gorgeous this time of year, so it’s easy to get outside and enjoy the splendors of nature instead of spending money or staying in. (You’ll do plenty of at-home time come winter!)

I hope you found easy ways to make the most of your free time together as a family. As always, quality time with your loved ones matters more than you realize on a day-to-day basis. If you want a lifelong relationship with your kids and spouse, invest the time now to make it happen. You’ll never regret it.