Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Best and Natural Exercises to Help Keep Your Brain in Shape

One of the most common myths about aging is that memory loss and impaired brain function is inherent in the process. While aging is inevitable, cognitive decline is not and there are many simple steps seniors and older individuals can take to keep their brains in tip-top shape for years to come. By adopting these simple exercises and habits, it’s easy to keep your brain sharp and alert at any age. Here are the 10 best and natural exercises to help keep your brain in shape.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of the most common myths about aging is that memory loss and impaired brain function is inherent in the process. While aging is inevitable, cognitive decline is not and there are many simple steps seniors and older individuals can take to keep their brains in tip-top shape for years to come.

By adopting these simple exercises and habits, it’s easy to keep your brain sharp and alert at any age. Here are the 10 best and natural exercises to help keep your brain in shape.

1. Journaling

Did you know that something as simple as journaling can help keep your brain sharp? Since writing involves carrying out a physical action to form letters and make meaning, the simple act of hand-writing something has been shown to sharpen mental function, activating and honing the parts of our brains that are responsible for memory and language formation.

This is not true for typing on a keyboard, however, since the act of pressing a key doesn’t trigger the same brain activity.  In order to get all the brain benefits writing has to offer, try to make it a daily practice. You don’t have to spend hours writing, either – a simple 15 or 20 minutes of jotting down your thoughts every morning is more than enough to trigger enhanced mental function and keep your brain sharp.

2. Take short naps

In addition to being good for your body, a short nap is also fantastic for your brain. According to a study conducted by Rosalind Cartwright ad Dr. Alon Avidan, chairmen of the psychology department at Rush University and director of the sleep disorders program at UCLA, respectively, a power nap of 15-20 minutes each day can improve memory and overall cognitive ability. Be careful to keep your naps short, though, so that you don’t fall into a deep sleep and risk throwing off your circadian rhythms for the following night’s sleep… Continue Reading >>>

Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health,

    Emma Anderson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Science//

    How To Be An Optimum Ager: Keeping Your Brain In Shape As You Get Older

    by Chelsea Kane, Psy.D.
    depression and brain
    Community//

    How to Make Your Brain Work More Efficiently

    by Luke
    improve brain power
    Community//

    How to Boost Brain Power Naturally

    by Luke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.