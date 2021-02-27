Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Amazing Productivity Tips to Achieve More and Create Peace of Mind

Do you know anybody who’s not busy? Most of us wake up each morning facing crammed calendars and mile-long to-do lists. As a lawyer/wife/mom/writer, I know I certainly do. Out of nerdy fascination and sheer survival instinct, I’ve made a lifelong study of productivity and time management. Here are the top 10 productivity tips that help me get done the things that I must or want to do without losing my mind:

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Do you know anybody who’s not busy?

Most of us wake up each morning facing crammed calendars and mile-long to-do lists. As a lawyer/wife/mom/writer, I know I certainly do.

Out of nerdy fascination and sheer survival instinct, I’ve made a lifelong study of productivity and time management. Here are the top 10 productivity tips that help me get done the things that I must or want to do without losing my mind:

1. Write It Down

Every task, every commitment should be written down. This frees your mind from the energy- and attention-sucking job of trying to remember.

In his seminal book on productivity, Getting Things Done, David Allen points out how uncompleted commitments take up psychic energy, each one making you just the tiniest bit more tired, more distracted, and therefore less productive.

He emphasizes that the first step to managing your life and time is getting every commitment, large and small, out of your head and into a trusted system. I use OmniFocus to capture these commitments, but you can start with a simple pen and paper.

2. Get a Head Start

The best way to hit the ground running is to start the night before. Before leaving your workspace, or before going to bed, take 10 minutes to look over the next day’s commitments. What appointments can’t be missed? What do you need to have with you for those appointments? (Make sure you’ve gathered those materials and have them ready to go.) What three to five tasks must get done… Read More >>>

Productivity, Work-Life Balance, Culture, Management, Leadership, Productivity, Work-Life Balance, Culture, Management, Leadership, Productivity, Work-Life Balance, Culture, Management, Leadership, Productivity, Work-Life Balance, Culture, Management, Leadership, Productivity, Work-Life Balance, Culture, Management, Leadership,

    Emma Anderson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Kuznetsov Dmitriy/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How to Stay Motivated to Reach Your Movement Goals at Home

    by Marina Khidekel
    Community//

    How To Be More Productive Without Burning Out

    by Myla Saavedra
    Kate Kultsevych/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How to Minimize Meetings to Increase Productivity at Home

    by Marina Khidekel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.