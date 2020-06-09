10 Alternative Ideas for Talented People Who Lost Their Job Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

According to glofox, health and fitness is a fast-growing industry valued at $4.3 trillion. If you are a sucker for healthy living, nutrition, fitness, dieting, weight loss, exercising and gym, then you too could cash out.

Imagine earning more money simply by helping people stay fit and healthy. There are many business ideas you can explore around health and wellness essentials. Check out these health-related businesses you can start today.

Create a Healthy Food Blog

This is a creative way to monetize your passion for healthy living. It doesn’t have to be limited to fitness and healthy habits. You can blog about food, share your thoughts about healthy eating, review nice restaurants and shed some light on your food choices and personal recipes.

Starting a food blog is not as complicated as it seems. Sure, it may take a while to build your audience but it’s worth the wait. Some bloggers earn between $3,000 and $100,000 every month through affiliate partnerships, displaying ads, online courses, and sponsorship.

Start Health Coaching

Health Coaching may be a relatively new career field, but it is a service industry worth over $6 billion with a promising profit margin. As a health coach, you can help people live and maintain a healthy lifestyle by walking them through the basics of eating healthy, exercising, nutrition, overcoming stress and relaxation.

You can make it official by becoming certified as a health coach. You can enroll for certification courses at the National Society of Health Coaches, Wellcoaches School of Coaching and Dr. Sears Wellness Institute, get the permit, qualifications, and insurance that you need, narrow your service down to a specific niche and get started.

Become a Personal Trainer

If you don’t fancy the whole deal that comes with coaching, you can choose to be a personal fitness trainer. There are many people out there obsessed with losing weight and keeping fit. How about you get paid to show them how it’s done? Over the years, the personal training industry has become more popular with an annual growth of 1%.

In 2019, the industry made a profit of $9 billion. Imagine earning that sum for helping people burn their extra calories. You could become the next big thing in this high-value market. Look for a gym in your vicinity and apply as a freelance or staff instructor. You can also get certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine or the American Council of Exercise.

Explore Massage Therapy

With the hustle and bustle in the world today, some would kill for a good massage to ease all that stress and tension. If you’ve got fine hands that can relax those stiff muscles, you will make a good masseuse or masseur.

There are different niches you could try your hands in: physical therapy, sports therapy, sleep, and pregnancy massage.

You could even open a wellness center where you offer a variety of spa treatment: facials, pedicure, aromatherapy, electrolysis, hydrotherapy, exfoliation, waxing, tanning, wraps and packs.

Offer Healthy Culinary Services

If you are the typical foodie who loves to wine and dine, then you’ll love this one. You can become a chef who specializes in preparing only healthy diets for your fellow food lovers so they can eat all the food they want and still keep fit.

Create a healthy weight loss diet or recipe collection to help your clients get back in shape. You can also sell organic supplements, spices and homemade remedies alongside your tasty diets. Partner with a good supplement company to become a distributor or reseller for their brand.

Start a Health and Wellness Retreat

Ever thought of hosting a health retreat for your friends and family where you can all chill out in a fancy location and recuperate from the stress accumulated all year long? You should give it a try. You and your friends can have a nice holiday with healthy food and exercise routines.

Consider starting a wellness club where you guys hang out at the beach or by the pool and talk about ways you all can maintain a healthy lifestyle amidst your daily hustle. Many mainstream hotels are quickly adopting the wellness retreat idea by providing facilities for private, group and corporate health retreats.

Become a Yoga Instructor

Sure, people become yoga instructors because it’s fun and relaxing, but what most people do not know is that it is a billion-dollar industry that pays quite well. The industry is valued at approximately $9.1 billion. You can come on board and earn a little extra cash as an aerial, eco or chroma yoga instructor. You can teach yoga from the comfort of your home or rent a space in an open space like the park or gym.

Open your own yoga studio. You can start as the only yogi and hire more hands as your clientele increases. Adding a retail space where you sell workout clothes, yoga mats and clothing is also a cool idea. Creating yoga online videos and tutorials is another interesting route you could explore. For a start, you can get certified by the Yoga Alliance.

Create Fitness Courses

Create workout plans, fitness courses, tutorials, nutrition plans, and weight loss guides. You can even write a book on health and wellness. Hosting physical group training classes would be cool too. You don’t need to sweat over a location. Start by using your lawn or a public park. Focus on making your workout session fun and more people would be glad to join in.

Become a Fitness Vlogger

Have you always fantasized about being on TV? Do you love being on camera? Here is a chance to make your dreams come true. It’s quite simple: Record a video of your workout routines and upload it to YouTube. With YouTube, you can become a popular fitness, sharing your knowledge and expertise in health and fitness. Check out these YouTube channels for inspiration: Tone It Up, Clean and Delicious and Athlean-X.

Walk Dogs for Leisure

Do you love pets? Are you a dog person? You can earn some extra cash by helping your friends and neighbors take their dogs for a stroll in the park every evening. It could be a hobby or something you do for leisure in your spare time. See it as an opportunity to increase your daily step count and learn more about pets. You can even post your services on dog walking sites. Companies like Wag and Rover will be more than willing to employ your services.

A final note: Get the word out there!

Whatever way you choose to turn your passion for a healthy life into a way to make a living, you have to let the world know about you. And to get the word out there, you’ll need a platform to present yourself. Apart from social media and industry platforms, having your own webpage is essential. It could be a blog, or even a store. It’ll give you more credibility and make you look more professional, justifying higher rates.

You should also consider the best ways to get in touch with your clients, whether it’s through social media, e-mail, messaging platforms, or on the phone. If you have clients from all over the world, or travel a lot yourself, you’ll need a reliable and flexible phone plan. In that case, cloud phone services are an option you might want to consider.