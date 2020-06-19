The first step to changing your life is changing your thoughts. I know it sounds cheesy (and believe me, I’m as logical and realistic as it gets), but there’s something non-scientific that happens when we can believe in something before there’s evidence. Mindset is the ability to choose how you think and react to a particular (or any) situation. It’s the action of choosing the end goal first and then doing the actionable steps to make it happen. To believe that you can actually make it happen.

Here are 10 affirmations to improve your mindset. Pick one, or two, or however many resonate with you; journal them and say them to yourself daily to start practicing the mindset you imagine yourself having.

I am happy. I am confident. I have purpose. I take up space with my peace. I reject all negative emotions about myself. I am not worth negative energy. I have the power to adapt to any obstacles that come my way with patience and ease. My goal of [ insert goal ] is my priority. I am a success. I embrace who I am. I release all my anxiety to a higher good. I use my voice with ease. I slow down to safely share. I value authenticity over perfection.

While affirmations may seem trivial at first, I promise you, they’ll not only help you stay focused on your end goal but they’ll help you believe in yourself.