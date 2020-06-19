Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Affirmations to Improve Your Mindset

The first step to changing your life is changing the way you think. You attract what you are. Here are 10 affirmations to improve your mindset.

By

The first step to changing your life is changing your thoughts. I know it sounds cheesy (and believe me, I’m as logical and realistic as it gets), but there’s something non-scientific that happens when we can believe in something before there’s evidence. Mindset is the ability to choose how you think and react to a particular (or any) situation. It’s the action of choosing the end goal first and then doing the actionable steps to make it happen. To believe that you can actually make it happen. 

Here are 10 affirmations to improve your mindset. Pick one, or two, or however many resonate with you; journal them and say them to yourself daily to start practicing the mindset you imagine yourself having.

  1. I am happy. I am confident. I have purpose.
  2. I take up space with my peace.
  3. I reject all negative emotions about myself. I am not worth negative energy.
  4. I have the power to adapt to any obstacles that come my way with patience and ease.
  5. My goal of [ insert goal ] is my priority. I am a success.
  6. I embrace who I am.
  7. I release all my anxiety to a higher good. 
  8. I use my voice with ease.
  9. I slow down to safely share.
  10.  I value authenticity over perfection.

While affirmations may seem trivial at first, I promise you, they’ll not only help you stay focused on your end goal but they’ll help you believe in yourself.

Pia Beck, CEO + Coach at Curate Well Co.

I help emerging and established entrepreneurs start and scale savvy, streamlined, and sensational businesses, make a massive aligned and authentic impact, and launch life they love (+ leave a legacy).

My expertise is in combining process and purpose to turn your pain points into action items. I'm exceptional and organization and implementation. If you're looking for strategy, systems and steps to execute on your big picture idea, I'm here to help.

 

At Curate Well Co. we believe in a curated life on purpose through turning your passion into a (profitable) business that helps others. 

curatewell.co

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Miguel Bruna on Unsplash
Community//

5 Mindset Shifts to Make to Achieve Your Goals

by Cyndi Walter
Community//

The Life-Changing Power of Your Mindset

by Dr. Linné Linder
Community//

3 Proven Mindset Hacks for Easily Overcoming Limiting Beliefs

by Mikayla Colthirst-Reid

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.