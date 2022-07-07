1 Easy Alternative to a Daily Gratitude Practice

Research has shown us over and over that gratitude is a key component to feeling happy in your life. We all know that counting your blessings and looking on the bright side can turn around your day.

But in my own life, I struggle with remembering to do it. As a full time working mom of three, daily gratitude isn’t always realistic. (And in the summer, it doesn’t happen at all)

So, when my daughter came home from school last year with a thankfulness writing activity, I thought it was genius. She was smiling wide and excited about her blessings.

What if ONE longer practice could help you feel happier too?

Some Is Better Than None

We live in an all-or-nothing society, but true success in anything is more about consistency than going all out. So, instead of finding the time daily, could you set aside 20 minutes every Thursday? Or Sunday?

Could you enjoy feeling thankful while you drink your morning cup of coffee?

Schedule it in and enjoy your grateful heart the rest of the week too.

What to Do for a Once-a-Week Practice

Check out this article on the best Thankful Thursday ideas for the most impactful sayings, blessings, and actions to do.

And keep it simple. A once-a-week practice could mean you:

Write down three things you’re grateful for

Answer gratitude journal prompts online or in a journal

Say 3-5 gratitude affirmations

Look at a few Thankfulness quotes

Make a list of 10 items you’re grateful for

Write down the best things that have happened to you this week

After you’re done, take a second to enjoy the feeling of abundance you’ve just created. It’s amazing! And you did that with only a few words and actions.

In Conclusion

Now, what if your once-a-week practice feels so good that you want to do it more often? Great! Add the practice slowly, day by day until you have an easy routine that can be done on even your worst days.

What do you think? Could you add one Thankful day to your routine to boost your mood and energy this week? Leave a comment and let me know!