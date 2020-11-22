Contributor Log In/Sign Up
04 Positive Impacts of running on our health everyone should know

Running is the one of the best way to maintain your health and mood. It takes very little efforts & gives you maximum results in that cause. There are many advantages of running in prospect of health and for running you don’t need to be a top runner or athlete, every person can run and […]

By

Running is the one of the best way to maintain your health and mood. It takes very little efforts & gives you maximum results in that cause. There are many advantages of running in prospect of health and for running you don’t need to be a top runner or athlete, every person can run and maintain their health, even a slow runner can achieve its goals of health by running.

  1. Loosing Fat with Running and Getting Shape

Running is one of the efficient activities to maintain the health and by running you can also get in shape as well. Running burns many calories as it take an effort to complete the exercise and all body come in moment so by running all body came in movement and became lost the calories by doing so. By running a single mile you can burn 100 calories every day, it indicates that how running is efficient for weight loss. By daily base running it also create stamina in your body as well to keep running and body remains active and fit which also boost your mood as well. . If you are feeling foot issues or running issues, it can also be solved with many ways like medicos, exercise or with comfortable foot wears or may be it’s a sour issue like we got in first few days of running & Exercise.

  • Running Can makes your mood good

As I mentioned earlier running gets many positive impacts on our body and came many thing in a positive way to our life, let’s get an example if you are waking up early in the morning and going for the early morning walk listening birds cheering feeling calmness & coldness of morning it will gets a positive impact on your mood and you know that positive mood is the key factor for all the day and way of success. Psychology also suggest the same thing  that good mood and positive mind set is the key to success because a positive man is the home of innovation ideas and negative man is the home of disappointments.

  • Running can improve your Heart Health                                     

Running has many positive impacts on our health some of those were described above and one of the best impacts is improving our heart’s health. By running our whole body came in moment and by acceleration our heart started to beat fast and it takes veins to move blood faster to whole body , by this quick acceleration of blood cholesterol effected veins also pushed faster and run the blood through which cause less efforts of heart later and keep it in good condition.

  • Conclusion

If we conclude the whole discussion we can easily say that without doubt running is one of the best ways to maintain your health. It takes good impacts on our health it improves our running, health, boost the mood and also improve the health of heart as well. It has a very good impact on the releasing of fat from our body and keep us in shape as well.

    Ayeza Khan, Health Specialist at DOW university Karachi

    Associate Professor at DOW UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES (DUHS)
    Past Asst. Professor at DOW UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES (DUHS), lecturer Dow medical college at DUHS
    Education dow university of health sciences
