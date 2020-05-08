💯 Moons Of Water’s Song! #BreaktheStigma

Numbers are sacred entities. In many retrospects they take on a Divine concept. They are connected to the Universe. Immersed to a higher power, outside of human capacity. Numbers are precious. The Creator’s gift to humanity, with the responsibility of using them for the empowerment, healing, and betterment of human existence. Whether in science, medicine, technology, music, dance, sports, and the healing arts. Numerical value is present to connect humanity to the Heavens. They are messages from the Creator, whose angels showcase them to humans willingness to hear Heaven’s messengers.

The number 100 is a rather intriguing number. Self determination. Independence. Having infinite ability. It indeed is a sacred one for Earthly ambitions and spiritual journeys. A euphoric haven where such determination will be tested with barriers and challenges. Nevertheless, it is crafted for individuals to delve more into that hidden path. Many people claim to “believe in God.” Following religious rituals. Yet, how often do they go down that invisible road, ordained by the Creator. A line delving into a greater sense of spirituality; bypassing many individuals. Truly experiencing and observing, Heaven’s work on Earth. As 0 represents that which has not been seen. Having two of them translates as double the wonder. Often people equate 0 as the equivalent of nothingness. However, nothing could be further from truth. The number 0 peaks imaginations of the human mind. Imagine the wealth of Universal potential, yet to be discovered, designed, crafted, or performed for the masses of people. That is what 0 symbolizes. What humanity is yet to see. When you put the numbers 1, 0, and 0 together, one is poised to experience a level of determination, achievement, and spiritual enrichment, unmeasured, or captured by mankind. Its sacred! Divine. Blessings from the Creator. Only few are allowed to tap into this wonder. It truly is for the Great Ones.

(Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)

The recent Unplugged Sessions EP project from singer and actor, Rotimi, births different Universal tales. One of such is the song, 100. The guitar. Like a river flowing, it guides one to Universal waters. Liquid jewels of a far away place, where harmony, love, and tranquility exists. A space of endless vegetation and nourishment. Suckling the juices of Mother Nature’s fruits. It feels so good when imagining this sacred place.

Listening to the song a painting is unfolding. Lyrics convey a journey of infinite mystery. Whether it be through ambition, understanding of desire, mastery of self, or entrance of love. This place is a safe haven for man. Its a gentler place than the real world he is accustomed to. In this area, one is not limited in mind, body, and Spirit. Clearly, man has connected to this area, in a way, where he had been prohibited in doing so. Limitations and restrictions placed upon him, as a form of control. Attempts to transform him into someone he is not. And then, he finds this wonder. This aura of infinite abundance and ecstasy. It is clearly of a feminine presence. A healthy one, at that. Having merged divinity to the Earthly realm. Physical pleasures and touch to a Heavenly sensory. In this space, man is not drained, exploited, or used. His humanity is valued. His very Being is the main treasure. And, no price tag, can be placed on this rare wonder. Because this feminine presence has brought an unusual vibe, one that is clearly a blessing from the Universe, man realizes that there is another way to, be. There is something surreal in the presence of this vibe. It feels natural. This is where man belongs. Initially, he may be distrustful. Mainly because it is unfamiliar. Sometimes, when a person is so used to pain and disappointment, they may find comfort in it. Only to have unease arise in propelling him back to a place of naturalness.

(Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)

Like the way you speak to my body, devotion Like the waves when the moon hits the ocean You take me to a place, got me caught in my emotions Cause’ I’ve been runnin’ from the evils Yeah, I know a lot of people They always want something, times 2. . . Cuz’ if I have 0, still got you I give you 100, 100, 100. . .

The presence of water clearly validates itself again, through the lyrics. The guitar is simply the performance of its beat. Reading and observing these lyrics, there is a sense that man has been in a place of torture. The wicked and energy exploiters have been trying to feast from his spiritual richness. Users who only deal in the business of taking. Never attempting to restore and be a contributor to the cycles of energy wellness. And yet, man has found a Universal world, where his talents and knowledge will elevate the mental beauty of his Being. Something touches his emotional psyche. Delicate and tender. The feminine presence takes a form of this space, as land and even the Universal realms are channeled through, her. Thus, a spiritual intertwining between man and woman takes place. It will be a healing, which sweeps away all pains and toxicities of the past. Furthermore, man feels that he is worth more than what he can provide in the material realms. He is valued and cherished because of the life-sustaining energies within him. It is his living, breathing existence, which makes him valuable. First and foremost. Everything else is simply a decoration.

Examine closely the level of spiritual intimacy in the lyrics. Particularly, “cuz’ if I have 0, still got you.” There it is again! The wellness and emotional euphoria, in knowing that the foundation of love is rooted in the connection of mind, body, and Spirit between two people. Remember, 0 is the number of infinite wonder and possibility. Which means that true riches have yet to be seen. Any feminine spacing, laying that understanding for man to explore, has aligned him with Universal elevation. Once he has been connected to this, he is on a journey that many people will never realize. Even more alive and enriched, he will continue to produce impossibilities. Expanding his mind, body, and Spirit in order to discover more energies and talents of oneself. Yet, for him to have concocted such an idea, he had to be put in that place.

The irony of having 0 is that it determines the essence of true love. It gives the illusion of nothingness. Testing to see who is truly aligned with the Universe. Or if they are solely blinded by material gain. What is seen as poverty is actually a source of richness and infinite abundance. For it is a haven of creativity and the fruition of dreams. It is the source in acquiring any material gains; thereby, making it more valuable than money, and other forms of traditional value.

(Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)

Another splendid beauty concerning this song is the recognition of the Moon’s connection to waters. If only people understood how emotionally charged to the Moon, the feminine is. Keeping of movement and rhythm, it gets man back in tuned with his natural connection to the waters. The determination and heaviness of the wellness journey, ahead, requires guidance from that natural rhythm. There will be obstacles and barriers to overcome. Once that happens, more treasures will be revealed. Knowledge will be increased. Another level of the Universal realm will have been reached. Tapping into an inner genius, that we had dismissed for so long, due to societal programming.

Re-aligning the initial detail of the number 100 brings another layer to the narrative in this song. The self-determination is brought into a spiritual alliance. This form of self-elevation and independence is not for selfish gain. On the contrary it is based on one’s ability to navigate these two factors in a renewed sense of self. An aura where one is liberated from the emotional and mental constraints, that are inflicted upon one’s masculinity; daring him to rebel. These painful chains have transformed his Being into a workhorse for other’s gains. Indifferent to his pains, silent whims, and sufferings. This is what he has been liberated from. Feminine spacing and presence clearly assisted man with this, in “100.” His mental and emotional states have been cleansed with Universal waters.

Giving a woman 100 means that man has fully immersed himself in Universal possibilities. He is willing to go on that journey with her, and together they can explore that realm of hidden possibilities. In 💯, man is driven to a level of potential he had never reached. The mystery in feeling impossibilities, though having not seen them with the naked eye, is what ignites the inner flame of the drive. The motivation is the life source of escalating into an arena, where one can not be controlled, dominated, mistreated, abused, or taken for granted.

Take you just as you are I know the real ones from the fake You’re something from the stars How you escaped Heaven’s gates Like the waves when the moon hits the ocean Got me caught in my emotions

(Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)

Again, the naturalness of the feminine is celebrated. A deeper core of truth telling is at work. If truth is to be exposed, bareness must arise. A woman’s connection, and direction, to the Universal realm propels man to this direction. Only if, she is aware, and has attuned herself to this hidden realm. And, the spiritual waters are motioned back and forth in a fluid rhythm. Just imagining each wave washing away, and cleansing, the very binds of falsehoods. With each wave, there is a an elevation into Galaxy’s terrain. Every effort and work of truth’s exploration takes man on a higher level of this spiritual plane. He is allowed to exist as himself. No secrets. No deception. No lies. For in having made that decision to go 100, he returns to his own Being. His natural state. Before others expectations of him. Before he was thrown into a hostile world, which demanded pieces of him, without any spiritual nourishment. Before wearing all of the masks, it was just him, as himself. This is the magic and gentility of the number 100. This is its mystique. It requires the natural. It seeks truth. Man cannot navigate determination, independence, and the obstacles of his spiritual path, in lies. It’s simply not possible.

(Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)

Going down a path of 100 is a hidden journey. It is not seen with the naked eye. In fact, its not supposed to be. Only certain people will ever seek this path. Very few will align and complete its journey. In man’s desire to intertwine with this feminine space of euphoria, there is a disruption to the current movement of things. Shaking oneself from reality’s constrictions. That rigid aura, shaping man’s identity into a single craft, that is stifling and oppressive. An energy, which eats away at his very Spirit. He must distance himself from this realm. Yes, it will cost him. There will be a price to pay. Nevertheless, the very end result is worth it. As the power of 100 will be worth more than any binds of human control and ego, which are rooted in mediocre capabilities, in comparison to Universal greatness.

Songs such as 100, by Rotimi, are messages of Universal design. Messages to men (and women) of this new world of Being. A paradise of moon’s 🌕 shaping, with water’s flow. Its a healing way of moving through Earth’s planes, while carrying a spiritual wellness. A therapy on a greater mind of capability. When these spaces are reflected in the Earthly realm, a natural root of the feminine is taking place. It is guiding men’s feet in ways, that are invisible to the naked eye. That’s the mystery and mystique of it. Gracefully and quietly stripping away the limitations of man. Melting away the shackles so that he gives 100, in his mental and spiritual flight, with the stars. 100 in mind. 100 in body. 💯 in Soul! Counting 💯 lucky stars of Moon’s delight!

