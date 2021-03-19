Contributor Log In/Sign Up
💡These are 7 Powerful Steps You Can take to Overcome #COVID19​ Blues.

Are you experiencing depression, anxiety, or panic attacks? Is COVID19 impacting your life physically, emotionally, and spiritually? Join me, Dr. Princess Fumi Stephanie Hancock, DNP, PMHNP-BC. CNP, your Compassionate Trauma Care Maestro™, the Princess of Suburbia®, Board Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Dr. of Nurse Practice, Johson and Johnson Nurse Innovation Fellow, TEDxTalk Speaker and Bestselling […]

Are you experiencing depression, anxiety, or panic attacks? Is COVID19 impacting your life physically, emotionally, and spiritually?

Join me, Dr. Princess Fumi Stephanie Hancock, DNP, PMHNP-BC. CNP, your Compassionate Trauma Care Maestro™, the Princess of Suburbia®, Board Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Dr. of Nurse Practice, Johson and Johnson Nurse Innovation Fellow, TEDxTalk Speaker and Bestselling Author… as I explore this topic.

Please LIKE, COMMENT, and SHARE this 10 minutes edition: COVID19 & Mental Health:

Step #1: Take Care of Your Body, Mind, Soul, and Spirit.
Watch the video for Step 2–7

📌Talk to a health care professional!
📌Talk to us, Call: (520) 333–4949 or visit POBPSYCHIATRY dot Com
Learn more www.DrFumiPsychDNP dot com

#covid19 #anxiety #mentalhealth #arizonamentalhealth #greenvalley #surprise #telemed #pobpsychiatry #DrFumiPsychDNP #goodyear #suncity, #arizona, #pandemic #princessofsuburbia, #princessinsuburbia #PrincessFumiHancock #Traumacare #talkshow #arizona #nigeria #africa #westafrica

© Copyright 2021 The Princess of Suburbia TV & Pool of Bethesda Psych. Health

Dr. Princess Fumi S. Hancock, DNP, PMHNP-BC., Princess of Suburbia®, Bd. Cert. Psych. Mental Health Trauma Care™ Media Expert, TedxTalk Speaker: Lover of Psychiatry, Social Justice, & Everything in-between! at Pool of Bethesda Psychiatry ™ Health (POB Psychiatry)

I am the Princess of Suburbia®, an African Princess Living in Diaspora. I Nurse. I Speak. I Write - My Psychiatric Mental Health Clinical Practice, Bestselling Books & Indiefest Award-winning Documentaries Are My Legs to the World™… host of a Mental Health & Lifestyle TV Talk Show, RehabLifeTV™ ( an Online Global Townhall series), bringing wealth and health to my audience by tackling health disparities around mental wellness (such as Depression, Anxiety, Suicide Ideations, Poor Self-Image Disorders). My podcast, TEAR, the VEIL with DR. FUMI™, is featured on several platforms, including iHeartRadio & iTunes radio.

* First African American to speak on the TEDx Talk Int'l Al Anjal National School platform
(in Saudi Arabia) where I share my life story and how storytelling saved me.

*My launched platform, FEARLESS VISIONARIES, where 18 extraordinary women were turned into #1 Bestselling Authors as they share their remarkable stories. These stories have been heard across the globe and continue to catch traction. My publishing signature program is modeled after one of my documentaries; Fearless Visionaries Tear the Veil.

Visit Her Groups of Clinics: POB Psychiatry

