Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 ‘𝙒𝙝𝙮’?

Understanding your 'why' is key to building your unique personal brand.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The #1 mistake so many of us make that is keeping us underpaid, dissatisfied and undervalued is – 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒅.

Creating a personal brand can be tasking, but the rewards are numerous. With all the competition out there, its time for you to set yourself apart by communicating your value to the world.

What is a personal brand?

Simply put, your 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙 = values, experience and skills unique to you. The image you create around your professional self.

𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 = an intentional plan to take your career from obscurity to visibility.

So my question is – are you ready to be intentional about your personal brand?

Finding your ‘Why’

Finding your ‘why’ can be easy, if you follow these steps:
1. 𝐁𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐰𝐡𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨

2. 𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐧, 𝐬𝐨 𝐢𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮.

3. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐲.

Once you can do the above, you are on your way to showing the world why it needs you.

Michelle Okwudiafor, Founder and Personal Brand Strategist at Career Invest

Michelle Okwudiafor is a communications expert and personal branding strategist who helps individuals gain clarity and visibility in their careers.

Passionate about career growth and personal development, she is on a mission to help ambitious  early to mid career professionals 10X their impact by creating intentional personal branding and career growth strategies.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What Makes You Stand Out in a Crowded World: Personal Branding Congruency

by Jon Michail
Community//

Why your Personal Brand is Important

by Pavlina Papalouka
Why Personal Branding Matters
Community//

Why You Need To Build Your Personal Brand—Even If You Love Your Job!

by Walter Lim

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.