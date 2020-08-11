𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 ‘𝙒𝙝𝙮’?

The #1 mistake so many of us make that is keeping us underpaid, dissatisfied and undervalued is – 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒅.

Creating a personal brand can be tasking, but the rewards are numerous. With all the competition out there, its time for you to set yourself apart by communicating your value to the world.

What is a personal brand?

Simply put, your 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙 = values, experience and skills unique to you. The image you create around your professional self.

𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 = an intentional plan to take your career from obscurity to visibility.

So my question is – are you ready to be intentional about your personal brand?

Finding your ‘Why’

Finding your ‘why’ can be easy, if you follow these steps:

1. 𝐁𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐰𝐡𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨

2. 𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐧, 𝐬𝐨 𝐢𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮.

3. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐲.

Once you can do the above, you are on your way to showing the world why it needs you.