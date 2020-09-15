Em tempos desafiadores, cuidar de nossa saúde mental e construir a resiliência mental tornou-se mais importante do que nunca. E temos orgulho de nos juntar ao SAP NOW Brasil para fornecer a você e seus times alguns recursos para lidar com mudanças e interrupções constantes que definirão o futuro, além de ajudar a despertar o melhor de si mesmo a cada dia.
Agradecemos por estar conosco nesta jornada, e temos o prazer de oferecer-lhe as versões digitais, em inglês, dos livros Thrive e The Sleep Revolution (A Revolução do Sono), bem como um kit de recursos da Thriving Mind, para ajudá-lo a liderar e inspirar as pessoas ao seu redor, usando a ciência mais recente, narrativas e micro passos fáceis de colocar em prática:
"Teaming with Thrive Global is an important step forward in advancing our focus on the whole person – helping our people not only achieve a sense of belonging and purpose, but be physically energized and mentally focused in our hyper-connected, digital world."
At a time when employees are feeling powerless, Thrive Microsteps help your people take control of their mindsets and behaviors.
Studies have found that pathologizing your responses by viewing them as “something wrong with you for reacting so strongly” actually increases your anxiety. Instead, say something to yourself like, “You are going through a crisis, and you are reacting in a normal way to an abnormal situation.”
Conscious breathing activates our parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for lowering cortisol and overall stress level.
If you’re feeling stressed and burned out, visualizing something positive can help re-activate the reward centers in your brain. Research has found that visualization can be as powerful a tool in reinforcing brain plasticity and building new neural pathways as the activity itself.
We often use our phones to distract us from challenging moments, but this often leaves us more stressed and more disconnected from what matters most. Allow yourself a moment to turn inward instead and focus on your breathing.
Learning how to listen to your own particular signals is an important way to guide your microbreaks throughout your day or your shift. Common signals include rapid heart rate, strong negative feelings, difficulty thinking clearly, unnecessary risk taking, and social conflicts. When you notice your signal, take a brief pause to reset so you can be your best at helping others.
Start with a negative feeling and reframe it in your favor. For example, if you frequently feel judged (by yourself or others) for falling behind or not measuring up somehow, try: I am able to do everything that needs to be done. If you often feel overwhelmed or stressed, try: I am enough.
“Thriving Mind helps us understand the different ways we all respond to stress and anxiety and gives us personalized strategies to spot the signals in ourselves, respond to and course-correct from stress and anxiety and build mental resilience, which is more important now than ever.”
