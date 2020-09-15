Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Together, We’re Unlocking Better Mental Health

Em tempos desafiadores, cuidar de nossa saúde mental e construir a resiliência mental tornou-se mais importante do que nunca. E temos orgulho de nos juntar ao SAP NOW Brasil para fornecer a você e seus times alguns recursos para lidar com mudanças e interrupções constantes que definirão o futuro, além de ajudar a despertar o melhor de si mesmo a cada dia.

Agradecemos por estar conosco nesta jornada, e temos o prazer de oferecer-lhe as versões digitais, em inglês, dos livros Thrive e The Sleep Revolution (A Revolução do Sono), bem como um kit de recursos da Thriving Mind, para ajudá-lo a liderar e inspirar as pessoas ao seu redor, usando a ciência mais recente, narrativas e micro passos fáceis de colocar em prática:

Praise for Thriving Mind

Testimonials from some of our client partners and users.

"Teaming with Thrive Global is an important step forward in advancing our focus on the whole person – helping our people not only achieve a sense of belonging and purpose, but be physically energized and mentally focused in our hyper-connected, digital world."

— Ellyn Shook

CHRO, Accenture

Microstep Videos and Webinars

Shareable short-form video clips with advice on managing stress and building mental resilience, as well as pre-recorded webinars in each area of Thriving Mind.

Introducing Thriving Mind
A scalable digital experience that combines Stanford’s cutting-edge science with Thrive’s storytelling and Microsteps to create sustainable change using a combination of digital video micro-learning, multi-format content and storytelling, and interactive technology.
Watch Video 

Actionable Microsteps

At a time when employees are feeling powerless, Thrive Microsteps help your people take control of their mindsets and behaviors.

Mental Well-Being
If you find yourself judging your emotions or responses around the pandemic, remind yourself that they are normal and justified

Studies have found that pathologizing your responses by viewing them as “something wrong with you for reacting so strongly” actually increases your anxiety. Instead, say something to yourself like, “You are going through a crisis, and you are reacting in a normal way to an abnormal situation.”

Managing Stress
When you receive a notification that causes stress, pause and focus on inhaling for five seconds and exhaling for five seconds

Conscious breathing activates our parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for lowering cortisol and overall stress level.

Thriving Mind
During a negative, stressful moment, close your eyes and think of a person, place, or activity that brings you calm

If you’re feeling stressed and burned out, visualizing something positive can help re-activate the reward centers in your brain. Research has found that visualization can be as powerful a tool in reinforcing brain plasticity and building new neural pathways as the activity itself.

Mental Well-Being
When you feel overwhelmed, focus on your breathing instead of reaching for your phone

We often use our phones to distract us from challenging moments, but this often leaves us more stressed and more disconnected from what matters most. Allow yourself a moment to turn inward instead and focus on your breathing.

Managing Stress
Right now, identify your top “stressor signals” that remind you that your battery is running low

Learning how to listen to your own particular signals is an important way to guide your microbreaks throughout your day or your shift. Common signals include rapid heart rate, strong negative feelings, difficulty thinking clearly, unnecessary risk taking, and social conflicts. When you notice your signal, take a brief pause to reset so you can be your best at helping others.

Thriving Mind
Choose an affirmation that turns a perceived weakness into a strength

Start with a negative feeling and reframe it in your favor. For example, if you frequently feel judged (by yourself or others) for falling behind or not measuring up somehow, try: I am able to do everything that needs to be done. If you often feel overwhelmed or stressed, try: I am enough.

Science and Storytelling

The latest mental health insights and inspirational storytelling to help you move from awareness to action.

 

The Pandemic Is Accelerating Our Mental Health Crisis

By Arianna Huffington

 

This New Brain Science Could Help You Unlock Better Mental Health

By Leanne Williams, Ph.D.

 

The Most Fascinating Thing That Happens in Your Brain While You’re Sleeping

By Baba Shiv, Ph.D., M.B.A.

 

How Melinda Gates Recharges Her Mental Batteries in Less Than 5 Minutes

By Alexandra Hayes

 

Taraji P. Henson: “You Have To Do Whatever It Takes to Get Your Mind Right”

By Lindsey Benoit O'Connell

 

The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Made Spotting Our Mental Health Warning Signs More Critical Than Ever

By Marina Khidekel

Unlock Better Mental Health

“Thriving Mind helps us understand the different ways we all respond to stress and anxiety and gives us personalized strategies to spot the signals in ourselves, respond to and course-correct from stress and anxiety and build mental resilience, which is more important now than ever.”

Arianna Huffington

Founder & CEO, Thrive Global
Thriving Mind

Resource Kit

Thrive Global has opened up our Behavior Change Platform to help you lead and inspire others using the latest science, storytelling and actionable Microsteps. Fill out the form here to access your free digital versions of Thrive and The Sleep Revolution, as well as an in-depth Thriving Mind resource guide - and learn more about how to bring Thrive Global to your workplace.

