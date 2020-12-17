Company leaders can see the Burnout Risk and the Resilience Score of their people, leading indicators of organizational culture, performance, attrition, and more. We bring in data from employees – including calendar, biometrics, device usage, and self-assessments – and from the company – including productivity, attrition, and more - to create a complete view of your organization.
"As we continued to think about expanding our mental well-being offerings, we realized there was an opportunity to do more around preventative care. Salesforce partnered with Thrive Global because their solutions in the behavioral health space are robust, global, and truly impressive."
